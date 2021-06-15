DoYourTip One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13,934.00 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. DoYourTip has a market cap of $522,170.35 and approximately $13,934.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DoYourTip coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00155973 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002204 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.17 or 0.00649094 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

