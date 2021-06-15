DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 849,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 13,388,542 shares.The stock last traded at $46.44 and had previously closed at $50.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Argus decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Get DraftKings alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.95.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,212,655 shares of company stock valued at $58,618,175. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in DraftKings by 1,846.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,883,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 3,690.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after buying an additional 311,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its position in DraftKings by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.