Dragon Coins (DRG) Market Capitalization Tops $1.69 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $1.69 million and $36.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dragon Coins

DRG is a coin. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

