Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Price Target Raised to GBX 980 at Numis Securities

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) had its target price upped by research analysts at Numis Securities to GBX 980 ($12.80) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “add” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of GROW traded down GBX 32 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 830 ($10.84). The company had a trading volume of 1,755,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 802.98. Draper Esprit has a 52 week low of GBX 437.56 ($5.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 898 ($11.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.95.

About Draper Esprit

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

