Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Shares Down 1.6%

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) was down 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47. 1,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Impact Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Dream Impact Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DDHRF)

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

