DubaiCoin (DBIX) Market Capitalization Tops $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00040740 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00022956 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007493 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

