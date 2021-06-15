Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Hits $0.35 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00059558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00149350 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00180258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.81 or 0.00936553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,209.86 or 1.00472999 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

