Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Upgraded by Oddo Bhf to Outperform

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DUFRY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 850,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,696. Dufry has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

