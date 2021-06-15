Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the May 13th total of 8,310,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 47,700 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,373.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNB. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.66.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

