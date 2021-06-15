Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.72

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.72 and last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 1960738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.54.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 47,700 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

