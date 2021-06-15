DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-4.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-3.650 EPS.

NYSE:DXC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.14. 1,898,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.19. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $41.75.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.44.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.