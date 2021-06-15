DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.91 billion.DXC Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.720-0.760 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.44.

DXC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.14. 1,898,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,111. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

