Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DY shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.40. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. Hill City Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,083,000. Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% during the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 501,005 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 520.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after acquiring an additional 499,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

