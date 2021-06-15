e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 91.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113,256 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.72% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $174,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

NYSE:ELF opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.44 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 18,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $551,271.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,860.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $632,597.40. Insiders sold 347,020 shares of company stock worth $9,959,376 in the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

