E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $369 million-371 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.75 million.

NYSE:ETWO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,911. E2open Parent has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ETWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.

