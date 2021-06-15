Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,771 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.60% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 42,458.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 21,229 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,009 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 41,525 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,533 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of EGRX opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.88. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.31 million, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

