EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 2,149 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The stock has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

