EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Shares of CI opened at $239.59 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.46.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,920 shares of company stock worth $66,671,458. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

