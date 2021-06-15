EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $2,309,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 681,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,648,000 after purchasing an additional 32,138 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 83,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $389.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.75.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

