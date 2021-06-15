EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Purchases 1,925 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Linde makes up 2.3% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after buying an additional 973,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after buying an additional 866,271 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Linde by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,667,000 after purchasing an additional 765,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Linde by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,305,000 after purchasing an additional 688,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN stock opened at $290.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.01. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $197.26 and a 12 month high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.12.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.