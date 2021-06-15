EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Purchases 660 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,915,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,334,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,539,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $223.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.53 and a twelve month high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.