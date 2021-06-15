Eckoh (LON:ECK) Earns No Recommendation Rating from Numis Securities

Eckoh (LON:ECK)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating reissued by Numis Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Eckoh from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Eckoh alerts:

Shares of LON:ECK traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 68.50 ($0.89). The company had a trading volume of 983,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 73.06. The stock has a market cap of £173.79 million and a PE ratio of 57.08. Eckoh has a one year low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a one year high of GBX 85.40 ($1.12).

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Eckoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eckoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.