Eckoh’s (ECK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Eckoh (LON:ECK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Eckoh in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON ECK traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 68.50 ($0.89). The company had a trading volume of 983,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Eckoh has a twelve month low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 85.40 ($1.12). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 73.06. The firm has a market cap of £173.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08.

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

