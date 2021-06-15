Edgar R. Smith III Buys 548 Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $10,603.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,733,203.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

FGBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

