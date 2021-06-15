Edge Resources (OTCMKTS:EDGXF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Edge Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:EDGXF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.07. Edge Resources shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

