Edgeless Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Edgeless has a market cap of $566,589.46 and $1.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00060425 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.67 or 0.00765862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00083621 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.77 or 0.07755341 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

