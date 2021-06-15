EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,100 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the May 13th total of 6,163,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,355.6 days.

ELCPF remained flat at $$5.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.87.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELCPF. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

