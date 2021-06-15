EFFORCE 1-Day Volume Tops $6.62 Million (WOZX)

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. One EFFORCE coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EFFORCE has a market capitalization of $68.25 million and approximately $6.62 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EFFORCE has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EFFORCE Coin Profile

WOZX is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,155,992 coins. The official website for EFFORCE is www.efforce.io . The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com . EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

EFFORCE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EFFORCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EFFORCE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EFFORCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

