Egretia (EGT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.43 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Egretia coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Egretia has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Egretia has a total market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00061772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.16 or 0.00781037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00084410 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00043289 BTC.

Egretia Coin Profile

Egretia is a coin. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading



