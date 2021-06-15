EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading 15.5% Higher

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s stock price traded up 15.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.80 and last traded at $46.65. 40,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,407,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -191.74 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 48.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EH. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in EHang during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in EHang during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in EHang during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EHang during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

