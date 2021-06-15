Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Elanco Animal Health worth $15,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 600.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

ELAN opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

