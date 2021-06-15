Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.600–0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $782 million-788 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.28 million.Elastic also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.130–0.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.44. The company had a trading volume of 11,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,075. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.55. Elastic has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.26.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $1,692,674.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,495.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,880 shares of company stock worth $4,762,219. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

