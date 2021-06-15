Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.130–0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $171 million-173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.78 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600–0.510 EPS.

NYSE ESTC traded down $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,075. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.55. Elastic has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. Elastic’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.26.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,219. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

