Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.94. Electromed shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 50,584 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $92.74 million, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Electromed had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electromed news, Director Stephen H. Craney bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 587,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,874.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Electromed by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electromed in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Electromed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

