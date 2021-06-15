Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ESI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of ESI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.29. 7,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,680. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.68. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,517,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,041,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,192,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $750,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

