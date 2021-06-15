Elementis (LON:ELM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 152.40 ($1.99). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 152.30 ($1.99), with a volume of 945,540 shares changing hands.

ELM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities lifted their target price on Elementis from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 136.25 ($1.78).

The company has a market capitalization of £885.91 million and a PE ratio of -18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 145.10.

In related news, insider Christine Soden purchased 20,000 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £24,200 ($31,617.45).

About Elementis (LON:ELM)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

