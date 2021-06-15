Ellaism (ELLA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $56.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $92,194.31 and approximately $56.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ellaism Coin Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 45,924,242 coins and its circulating supply is 45,872,911 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

