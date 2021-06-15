ELYSIA One Day Volume Reaches $578,065.00 (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $13.84 million and approximately $578,065.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00060161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00021967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.25 or 0.00766161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00083716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.11 or 0.07735765 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,887,090,375 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

