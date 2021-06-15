eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 3,700 Shares

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $13,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 212,679 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $812,433.78.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 12,019 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $42,547.26.

On Monday, June 7th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 19,762 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $71,538.44.

On Thursday, March 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 85,505 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $280,456.40.

On Friday, March 19th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 183,105 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $745,237.35.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 232,123 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $919,207.08.

NYSEAMERICAN EMAN traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,737,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.31 million, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41. eMagin Co. has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 59.24% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of eMagin by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of eMagin by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Friday, May 14th.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

