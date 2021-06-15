Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 125.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 787,971 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.24% of Emerson Electric worth $127,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

