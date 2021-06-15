Employers (NYSE:EIG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.78

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.78 and last traded at $43.72, with a volume of 1359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.21.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EIG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.01.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Employers had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 23.77%. Employers’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Employers’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Employers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Employers by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Employers by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Employers by 5.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Employers by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

About Employers (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

