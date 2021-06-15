Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$52.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s current price.

ENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price (up previously from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.13.

Shares of ENB traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$49.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,411,370. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$35.80 and a 1 year high of C$49.87.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.0606212 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

