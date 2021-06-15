Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-1.724 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.77 million-618.55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.69 million.Endava also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.470-0.500 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Endava from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.00.

DAVA stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.45. The stock had a trading volume of 102,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,258. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 141.08, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.68. Endava has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $112.53.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

