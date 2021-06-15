Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.470-0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.70 million-183.48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.49 million.Endava also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-1.724 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Endava from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get Endava alerts:

NYSE:DAVA traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,258. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.68. Endava has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $112.53.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.