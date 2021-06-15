Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-4.83 billion.

Shares of EDR traded down 1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 27.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,545. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 23.25 and a one year high of 33.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EDR shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 33.92.

In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 2,033,045.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 68,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,994,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 964,134.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 951,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 in the last quarter.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

