Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

ENR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.67. 3,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,697. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.15 and a beta of 1.23. Energizer has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

