Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.03 Billion

Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will announce $15.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.36 billion and the lowest is $10.71 billion. Energy Transfer posted sales of $7.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year sales of $61.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.16 billion to $76.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $61.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.46 billion to $81.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.153 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

