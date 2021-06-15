EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.490-4.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion.EnerSys also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.150-1.250 EPS.

EnerSys stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.43. The company had a trading volume of 137,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.51. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. Research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, May 31st.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

