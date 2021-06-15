EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $813.50 million-813.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.95 million.EnerSys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.490-4.490 EPS.
ENS traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.43. The company had a trading volume of 137,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,719. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. Analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.
ENS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, May 31st.
About EnerSys
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.