EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $813.50 million-813.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.95 million.EnerSys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.490-4.490 EPS.

ENS traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.43. The company had a trading volume of 137,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,719. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. Analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

ENS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, May 31st.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

