Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP David A. Ranhoff Sells 30,000 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ENPH stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,951. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.74 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 89,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

